Raj B Shetty’s Next Swati Muthina Ver Haniye in Legal Trouble Over Title Copyright

After taking several days off from the film industry, actress Ramya has returned with Swati Muthina Ver Haniye which is being directed by Raj B Shetty, and produced by her. The shooting of the film wrapped up on the first day of the new year. However, looks like Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, is now in choppy waters. The court has granted a stay order on the film’s release after senior director Rajendra Singh Babu requested that this title not be used.

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is originally the title of a song from a movie directed, produced and written by Rajendra Singh Babu in 1990 titled Bannada Gejje. It starred Ravichandran and Amala and was a big hit with its soundtrack, consisting of this song, becoming a chartbuster. Hence, Rajendra Singh Babu has taken offence to a title of a song from his film being used for a movie without his permission.

Rajendra Singh Babu, who held a press conference and spoke about the title of Swati Muthina Ver Haniye said that the right of the movie he made still belonged to him and he should have been asked before the title of the film was decided. “Some of the recent producers and directors think that we don’t know anything,” he said.

He said that he was shocked to find the title of one of his film songs on a newspaper. “If they had asked for the title, I would have given it to them. But because of their indifferent attitude, I filed a case in the court,” he said.

