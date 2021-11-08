Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon's Dil Bekaraar's Teaser Will Transport You to Delhi in the 80s

On Monday, November 8, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the teaser of its upcoming family drama Dil Bekarar, based on Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. Starring Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi, the series is the sweet and sour story of Delhi’s Thakur family set in the 1980s. Take a look at the teaser:

Dil Bekarar is set in the graceful colonial Delhi, struggling to shed the past, excitedly looking forward to a liberalized future. The light-hearted drama series unravels the day-to-day life of the Thakur family as they battle their ideological conflicts in the times of telegrams, telephones, and Gold-spot; to the tunes of RD Burman, Nazia Hassan, and Hum Log.

The teaser opens with a family watching the news on television and then it cuts to several clips including the family pushing a car, partying to clicking family portraits. The 53-second teaser gives a glimpse of how each member of the family is and what their characteristics are. It also seemed to capture the essence of Delhi in the times of the 80s and has several nostalgia-inducing factors.

Talking about the series, director Habib Faisal said, “We envisioned Dil Bekaraar as a series that transports the 2020s audience to 1980s, not only to enjoy the charm, grace, and simplicity of the bygone era; but also for a better understanding of ourselves as a society in present times. We are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind concept on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Dil Bekaraar is produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal.

