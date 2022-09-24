Raj Babbar, Salma Agha-starrer Nikaah Completes 40 Years; Some Unknown Facts

Some films are ahead of time. Director B.R Chopra’s Nikaah is one of them. The movie completes 40 years of its release today. Let’s take a look at some of the unknown facts related to the film. The B.R. Chopra directorial stars Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar, and Salma Agha in the lead role along with Asrani and Iftekhar playing the supporting roles. It was released on September 24, 1982.

This was actress Salma’s first movie and the success of the film made her an overnight star. Just like the trend of boycotting films is on today, Nikaah faced the same years ago.

As the film completes 40 years, let’s tell you how Salma got the film and how B.R. Chopra’s friend saved him from getting into trouble.

When Salma Agha stepped into acting in the film Nikaah, she was seen mainly in tears on screen, but her beauty became an immense topic of discussion.

Salma succeeded in creating a special place in the heart of the audience. It is said that when well-known filmmaker B.R. Chopra heard Salma’s voice, he was so impressed that he offered her the film instantly.

The subject of the film was triple talaq and actress Salma Agha portrayed the pain of Muslim women on the silver screen in a spectacular way. Salma also gave her voice to the song Dil Ke Arman Aansoon Mein Bah Gaye. This song from the movie was a huge hit and is still remembered by viewers.

When the film was released, the plot of the film was very much discussed. The audience is still eager to know about the actress.

Bollywood veteran actor Raj Babbar and Salma Agha’s brilliant chemistry and songs also played a major role in the huge success of Nikaah. At the same time, Deepak Parashar was also very popular. After this film, Deepak and Salma Agha did many movies but they are still remembered for Nikaah. Last year, on the completion of 39 years of the film, Deepak Parashar, in a post, described the film as a memorable and iconic film of his life.

Wow 39yrs now “NIKAAH”One of the best roles I got to perform and the film busted the box office ! No actor can rise above the role so was glad to perform this character, this film shall remain edged in my heart forever ! pic.twitter.com/fxJd2a2tDJ — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) September 30, 2021



According to reports, there was a lot of ruckus about the title of the film. Earlier, it was named Talaq-Talaq-Talaq. But to avoid controversy, the name was changed to Nikaah. A Muslim friend of the director met him. They were discussing the movie, but as soon as his friend heard the title of the film — Talaq-Talaq-Talaq — he said the name is amazing, but may also lead to bigger concerns.

B.R. Chopra also understood its seriousness and after a lot of thought, he changed the name of the film to Nikaah and thus he avoided getting into big trouble.

The movie won the Filmfare Award For Best Dialogue and Filmfare Award For Best Playback Singer and was the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1982.

