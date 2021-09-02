Raj Babbar Visits a Police Station in Himachal Pradesh, Reason Will Surprise You

A recent visit of actor Raj Babbar to a police station in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh took the policemen by surprise. The actor went to a police station in Dharampur of the district on Wednesday to lodge a complaint after his co-star actress Poonam Dhillon lost her purse. Poonam Dhillon is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film in Solan. Raj Babbar is also playing a pivotal role in the film. As the policemen at Dharampur police station were surprised to see the actor in their office premises the crew revealed that it was a part of the ongoing shoot.

Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon reached a hotel in Jabali area around 11 am on Wednesday. After a few hours, they began their shoot in Dharampur. They shot near Jabali at around 4 pm and left for Dharampur. Shooting for the film was held in hilly areas of Jabali and the crew next moved to Dharampur police station. The shoot at the police station continued for about an hour. The actors along with the crew shared tea with policemen at the police station.

Raj Babbar also spoke to the Dharampur police station in charge Rakesh Roy. He thanked the police for helping them in conducting the shoot of the film in a safe environment. He said that everybody should come forward to help each other.

According to media reports, the shooting of the movie will continue for the next two days in the plains of Dharampur and Kasauli of the district.

Raj Babbar is known for playing the character of Bharat in the mythological series Mahabharat. He also earned fame for the portrayal of Akbar in the series Bahadur Shah Zafar.

One of the popular actors of Hindi cinema, Poonam Dhillon came under the spotlight in 1977 when she won the Miss India title. She made her debut in acting with the 1979 movie Noorie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here