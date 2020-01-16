Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Raj & DK to Work on Russo Brothers' Amazon Series Citadel Starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden

Raj and DK confirmed the news of the collaboration on the Amazon series 'Citadel' as they posed together, wearing the Infinity Gauntlet.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Raj & DK to Work on Russo Brothers' Amazon Series Citadel Starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden
Raj and DK

Stree and Go Goa Gone director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, widely known as Raj & DK, have been roped in to develop the Indian series of Citadel. The series stars P{riyanka chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to Star In Russo Brothers' Series Citadel

Confirming the latest development, movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Big news. Raj & DK (#Stree and #TheFamilyMan) to create an international series for #Avengers directors Russo Brothers. The event series is called #Citadel. Details to come out soon.”

Raj and DK shared the news on Instagram as they posed for a pic wearing the Infinity gauntlet from Avengers films directed by Russo Brothers. They said that they were excited for the upcoming project Citadel.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been roped in alongside Games of Thrones star Richard Madden for the upcoming spy series, took to the photo-sharing platform and wrote, “Citadel will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content.”

The US edition will be directed by the makers of Avengers End Game, Russo Brothers-Anthony and Joe Russo and will be featured on Amazon.

In December last year, Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas had announced that they will produce an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

View this post on Instagram

At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

