Raj & DK to Work on Russo Brothers' Amazon Series Citadel Starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden

Stree and Go Goa Gone director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, widely known as Raj & DK, have been roped in to develop the Indian series of Citadel. The series stars P{riyanka chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Confirming the latest development, movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Big news. Raj & DK (#Stree and #TheFamilyMan) to create an international series for #Avengers directors Russo Brothers. The event series is called #Citadel. Details to come out soon.”

BIGGG NEWS... Raj & DK [#Stree and #TheFamilyMan] to create an international series for #Avengers directors Russo Brothers... The event series is called #Citadel... Details to come out soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

Raj and DK shared the news on Instagram as they posed for a pic wearing the Infinity gauntlet from Avengers films directed by Russo Brothers. They said that they were excited for the upcoming project Citadel.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been roped in alongside Games of Thrones star Richard Madden for the upcoming spy series, took to the photo-sharing platform and wrote, “Citadel will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content.”

The US edition will be directed by the makers of Avengers End Game, Russo Brothers-Anthony and Joe Russo and will be featured on Amazon.

In December last year, Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas had announced that they will produce an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.

Priyanka will be next seen in The White Tiger, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

