Raj Hanchanale And Molly Deswal Move To New Home, Share Pictures

Raj Hanchanale and his wife Molly Deswal, one of the most adorable couples in Marathi television industry, recently moved to their new home. They have shared a few pictures of their new house on Instagram. Fans are also delighted with the news and congratulated them.

Raj shared these pictures on Instagram with caption “New Home, New Adventures and New Memories”.

Alongside the caption, he attached two pictures with Molly. Molly looked every bit beautiful in a blue saree with floral prints. Raj also looked handsome in a white outfit.

Fans shared comments congratulating the couple on this occasion. One user admired the location of the house. Rest shared their good wishes for the couple. Raj thanked many of them.

Besides this news what has increased happiness for Raj is his new show Jivachi Hotiya Kahili. . It will soon be aired on Sony Marathi. Raj will be seen enacting the titular character in this show. Actress Pratiksha Shivankar will make her debut in television with this show. Raj and Pratiksha’s on screen chemistry looks beautiful. It remains to be seen that whether their chemistry can let audience remain hooked to the serial. Jivachi Hotiya Kahili narrates story of two individuals who are from different cultural backgrounds. Due to this, tensions start simmering between their families. These conflicts also have an effect on their relationship. Jivachi Hotiya Kahili starts from July 18 and will aired from Monday to Saturday at 7:30PM.

Raj’s fan and colleagues wished him the very best for their upcoming project. They are happy to see Raj back on television after a very long time. Raj was last seen enacting Suraj Gayakwad in show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Raj’s role was extremely short in this show. Viewers are happy that now he will enact titular character in this untitled upcoming show.

Apart from these shows, Raj also acted in a film Avsar, which released on March 14, 2017. Raj portrayed Aniket’s character in the movie.

