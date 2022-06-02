Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Top 5 Movies of Hindi Cinema's Legendary Actor and 'Greatest Showman'

RAJ KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Attaching an entire industry to his title, Shrishti Nath Kapoor, also known as, Raj Kapoor, came to be known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema. Having passed away on June 2, 1988 at the age of 64, the veteran actor left a legacy that still shines bright whenever the industry is looked at, at a glance.

Raj Kapoor, apart from being a thespian, also dabbled with the roles of a director and producer. On the death anniversary of an actor who is nothing short of a legend, here are five iconic roles that etched Raj Kapoor’s name in our hearts forever.

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

A cult classic with various philosophical bents in its plot, Mera Naam Joker saw Raj Kapoor’s entire talent being poured into one film. He not only acted in the film but also directed and produced it. The movie covered the journey from being an idea to a cinematic experience on screen in six years! The movie also became the debut of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Awaara (1951)

A vibrant palette of genres, Awaara can easily be counted as one of the iconic movies starring Raj Kapoor. The movie revolves around a man, deeply indulged in crime, coming out of the malevolent world with the help of love. The movie stars Nargis opposite Raj Kapoor. Shree 420 (1955)

Another directorial film by Raj Kapoor, the movie is a highly popular one among the industry’s entire filmography. The comedy-drama, apart from fostering a rib-tickling plot and punchlines, also had amazing songs, including the very famous Mera Joota Hai Japani, sung by Mukesh. Chori Chori (1956)

Another movie showcasing an impeccable exchange of emotions between Raj Kapoor and Nargis, Chori Chori was a romance-comedy inspired by a Hollywood classic titled It Happened One Night. Chori Chori also was the last movie that which the Indian audience got to see Nargis and Raj Kapoor on the screen as a couple. Barsaat (1949)

The success of this movie allowed Raj Kapoor to buy ownership of RK Studios in 1950. Barsaat cast included Nargis and Prem Nath, and Nimmi who was making her debut with the movie. The movie soundtrack included the very famous song Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye.

