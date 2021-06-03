Raj Kapoor's Biography to Be Released on His Birth Anniversary, Says Rahul Rawail

Rahul Rawail, a well-known Bollywood film director and editor, is planning to give one of the most memorable gifts to cinema lovers – legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s biography. He is planning to release the showman’s biography on his birth anniversary on December 14 this year. He had started working on the legend’s biography when Rishi Kapoor was alive. Titled ‘Raj Kapoor- The Immortal Master At Work’, it will narrate the story of Kapoor as a filmmaker. The book will give an insight into what it took for Raj Kapoor to be an exceptional filmmaker of human emotions.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Rawail spilled the beans about the book on the showman’s 33rd death anniversary. He told the portal that in the biography he went back to his days spent in the RK Studios where he observed and uncovered the techniques of filmmaking. He also revealed that he got to explore never-before-seen aspects of Kapoor’s quirky sense of humour. Rawail said that the idea of writing the biography was first suggested by Apurva Asrani. He and Apurva were on the panel of Indian Panorama when they discussed this. Later, the director talked to Rishi who insisted that he must do it.

The director is quoted by the portal as saying, “It took us some time as I wanted to do full justice to it. My version of Raj ji is Raj ji as a filmmaker. And, things started falling in place. Prerna Vora, from the publishing company, was very cooperative too. I started narrating it and it was transcribed”.

Rawail had also discussed the idea with Randhir Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here