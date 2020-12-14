Raj Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary: 5 Memorable films of the Actor-director

December 14 2020 marks the 96th birth anniversary of the late Raj Kapoor. Considered as the greatest showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor is revered for his iconic characters and films with socialist themes. Through his production house, R.K. Films, he set the standards of Indian event cinema. Mentioned below, are five of his films, as an actor and director, which are cherished across the world.

Awaara (1951)

Awaraa secured international fame for Raj Kapoor, particularly in Bulgaria, China, Africa and the Middle East, as noted by Gulf News and in the book Global Bollywood: Travels of Hindi Song and Dance. It introduces the archetypal tramp character, inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s films, in Indian cinema. Awaara tells the story of a judge (Prithviraj Kapoor) who is forced to punish his son (Raj Kapoor), a criminal, whom he had disowned earlier. Nargis stars as the female lead.

Shree 420 (1955)

A poor villager (Raj Kapoor) succumbs to the charms of the corrupt, but glamorous urban world. Nargis stars as a humble teacher and Kapoor’s love interest. The film features the unforgettable songs, Mera Joota Hai Japani and Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua.

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

The film is partly inspired by Raj Kapoor’s life. It deals with Raju, a clown who is performing his final stage show. Three women (Simi Garewal, Padmini and Kseniya Ryabinkina), who were involved with Raju at certain points in his life, are invited to attend the performance.

Bobby (1973)

Raj Kapoor's directorial venture Bobby made his son, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, an overnight star. It is a teenage romance drama with class conflict as the subject. Bobby was the debut film for actress Dimple Kapadia, who played the titular character. The evergreen songs, Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein, Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Main Shayar To Nahin and Na Mangun Sona Chandi, are from this film.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

Raj Kapoor’s final directorial effort quoted controversy during its release, with some scenes featuring actress Mandakini. The film deals with the destruction of innocence, social disparity and decadence among the elite.