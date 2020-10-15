Raj Kapoor’s Youngest Daughter Rima Jain Gracefully Plays Piano, Watch Video

Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter Rima Jain was recently seen showcasing her piano forte at a cozy gathering. The 64-year-old seemed to be enjoying the tune in the widely circulated clip.

Popular designer-turned producer Shabinaa Khan had captured the video and posted it on her Instagram handle earlier today. Calling Rima the “nicest part of the dinner”, Shabinaa shared her love.

The caption read: “@rimosky, the nicest part of the dinner love you rimssss…” followed by several red heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram #piano #music#RKfilms#rajkapoorsongs#cinema #womeincinema #womenproducers A post shared by Shabinaa (@shabskofficial) on Oct 14, 2020 at 9:42pm PDT

Rima dropped an emoji to denote shyness on the post. While the date or the occasion for the gathering was not mentioned, the shot could be from Shabinaa’s birthday bash who happens to have her birthday today (October 15). Many Instagram users wished the producer of Laxmmi Bomb on the post as well.

Rima’s brilliant rendition did not go unappreciated as several members of the film fraternity dropped loving emoticons and messages.

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Wowwwwwwwww” followed by a red heart, while actress Tabu commented the clapping emoticons.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Waah” in the comments and fashion designer Seema Khan also dropped a comment. Sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, younger son Aadar Jain and niece Riddhima Kapoor were also in attendance on the social media platform to heap praises on the piano skills of Rima Jain.

Interestingly, Rima also shared her birthday with nephew Ranbir Kapoor on September 28 and the whole Kapoor family had come together on social media to celebrate the joint birthday. Niece Kareena Kapoor Khan had wished both her aunt and cousin by posting old photographs on Instagram. While she had shared a picture of a younger Rima, the actress shared the other photo from her childhood with Ranbir.

In the caption, she wrote, “Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah. Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro”.