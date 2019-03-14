LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Raj Kumar Gupta to Make a Film on India's Foremost Spy Ravinder Kaushik aka The Black Tiger

Raj Kumar Gupta is currently working on 'India's Most Wanted', starring Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Puri. It can be assumed that post this film, Gupta will shoot the biopic on Ravinder Kaushik.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Patriotism seems to be the flavour of the year and following suit, Raj Kumar Gupta (director of No One Killed Jessica, Ghanchakkar) has bought the rights for a film to be based on the life and times of Ravinder Kaushik, India's foremost spy, who was conferred the title of The Black Tiger for his service to the nation. Filmmaker Gupta has acquired the rights to Ravinder's story from his family.




Kaushik is regarded as India's best spy to ever penetrate the ranks of the Pakistan army. He was allegedly trained by Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who then sent him to Pakistan to do their bidding in supplying valuable information about the neighbouring nation and their internal affairs. It is believed that he was just 23 when he was sent on a mission to Pakistan.

Ravinder was undercover for a few years during which he served the nation invaluably. In 1993, he was captured by the local agencies and his true identity was revealed. He was incarcerated and later died in Central Jail Mianwali in Punjab, Pakistan.

Confirming the news, Raj Kumar, in a statement to Mumbai Mirror said, "It's an emotional and remarkable story. We are at the scripting stage right now. I am humbled by his family's trust in me." The director also made it clear that he intended to shoot the film at real locations. Speaking in the matter, he said “I will shoot it across Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Iran. My script captures Kaushik’s journey from age 21 to 49.”

Gupta is currently working on India's Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Puri. It is currently in post-production stage. It can be assumed that post India's Most Wanted, Gupta will film the biopic on Kaushik.

