Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's Recreate Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie-starrer Mr and Mrs Smith

Raj Kundra has a jovial personality, at least his followers on Instagram can testify to that. The entrepreneur’s funny side reflects in the hilarious videos he often shares on the photo-sharing platform. The latest addition to his popular #Rajfuntra's diaries is no exception. Raj decided to make his own version of the movie,Mr & Mrs Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Joined by his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, the businessman has put together the most epic video using his editing skills. He swapped the lead duo of the film’s faces to replace them with 'Mrand MrsKundra'. The edition of the iconic action-romance film shows some of the most impeccable scenes from the film. Raj shared this must-watch video today.

This is not the first time that social media has witnessed Raj’s quirky side. His Instagram community has been privy to many such rib-tickling videos. Last month, the entrepreneur decided to reimagine himself and Shilpa as the "Punjabi couple on Titanic." The ROFL video featured a scene from the 1997 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) and Kate Winslet (Rose). Raj swapped Jack and Rose's faces with his and Shilpa's. He opted for the Punjabi song Laung Laachi as the background score.

Not just Raj, his family is also a fan of face-swapping tools. Earlier, Shilpa and her sister Shamita Shetty have remade such crazy videos from popular films. Shilpa’s son, Viaan Raj Kundra made a video to make his COVID-19 negative mom smile. He swapped Shilpa’s face with MCU’s Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death.

Shilpa and Rajtied the knot in 2009. The couple became parents to their son Viaan in 2012. After 8 years,they welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra in 2020 via surrogacy.

