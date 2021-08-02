Raj Kundra Case: Court Reserves Order on Bail for Shilpa Shetty's Husband Till August 5

Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 in a case related to creation and publication of porn films, had applied for anticipatory bail. However the order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman has been adjourned till August 5. His bail application was rejected by a lower court last Wednesday following which he moved the High Court.

On July 31, Raj Kundra’s matter was heard in the Bombay High Court in connection to the pornography case. Public prosecutor Aruna Pai had informed the HC that the 45-year-old businessman was arrested because he had started deleting WhatsApp groups and chats, thus ‘destroying evidence’.

Meanwhile, breaking her silence in the case involving her husband Raj’s arrest, actor Shilpa Shetty in a statement on Monday requested people to respect the family’s privacy, especially that of her children, and let law take its course.

Related: Shilpa Shetty’s Statement on Raj Kundra Case: Requesting as a Mother, Please Respect Our Privacy

Shilpa’s comments come days after the Bombay High Court refused to gag media as requested by the actor against alleged defamatory articles published against her and family after the arrest of her husband. In an interim application, Shilpa had sought for media to be restrained from publishing any “incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory" content, on which the court noted that passing a blanket gag order on the media against reporting anything on the matter shall have a “chilling effect on the freedom of press".

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here