Raj Kundra Case: 'Gandii Baat' Actress Flora Saini Said No When Approached for Content on HotShots App

Recent reports being circulated in the media suggested that actress Flora Saini was being thought of by Raj Kundra and his associate Umesh Kamat for a song sequence in a film on their upcoming app Bollyfame. In a follow up, Flora released a video and clarified that she had no involvement with Raj and Umesh and they discussing probable casting for their upcoming projects had nothing to do with her.

Now, Flora told ETimes that she has never interacted with Raj and her name is being unnecessarily dragged in the controversy. She said, “Casting waale aapko kabhi kabhi phone karte hai. It is they who will call you and say, aisi web series ban rahi hai for HotShots app, would you be interested? And I said no to that as well. I don’t work for new platforms as they make a certain kind of content and often the budgets are low. I am not desperate for work."

She also added, “The case deals with porn and by dragging my name into it, you are insinuating that I could be involved in it. This is a violation of my rights. Because I am not from a film family, they thought it was fine to drag my name in this. I don’t want publicity of this kind.”

