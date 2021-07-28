Raj Kundra Case LIVE Updates: 'Family's Reputation is Ruined,' Shilpa Shetty Shouted at Husband During Raid

Raj Kundra Case LIVE Updates: Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s bail plea will be heard by a magistrate’s court at 11:00 am today. On Tuesday, the court remanded Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, in 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it could not pass any order granting urgent relief to Kundra without first hearing the prosecution. Justice A S Gadkari directed the police to file its affidavit by July 29 in response to a petition submitted by Kundra (45) challenging his “illegal arrest” in the case. Also, no clean chit has been given yet to Shilpa Shetty in the case, a police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.
On the other hand, the Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bails to model-actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, stating that no coercive action would be taken against the duo till September 20, 2021. Sherlyn Chopra was summoned to appear before the property cell on Tuesday in connection with the porn racket case involving Kundra.
Shilpa Shetty’s statement was also recorded by the crime branch of Mumbai police at her residence in suburban Juhu. The actress reportedly fought with Kundra during a raid at their home, Mumbai Police sources told news agency ANI on Monday. She apparently broke down in tears during the argument and the team had to step in to calm her down. She also told the cops that she was not in the know of her husband’s actions.
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday informed a magistrate court that they have found the details of revenue and payments of controversial Hotshots app from the mobile and MacBook chats between…
Raj Kundra Remanded in 14-day Judicial Custody
A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Read the full story here.
Shilpa Shetty broke down on seeing husband Raj Kundra during raid
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty yelled at her husband Raj Kundra and broke down in tears when he was brought to their home in Mumbai by the crime branch of Mumbai police for the first time since his arrest in a porn case last week, police sources told news agency ANI. "We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actor said to Raj Kundra as he arrived at their home on Friday evening with the crime branch officials for a search, according to ANI. Police sources claim the actress broke down on seeing her husband and said that the "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects".
Celina Jaitly Approached for Shilpa Shetty's JL Stream App: Spokesperson
Raj Kundra was recently arrested for allegedly publishing pornographic content through various apps. One of these apps is called HotShots, where allegedly adult content made by his associates was streaming for public view. Recently, a model released a video, saying that Kundra had plans to rope in many actresses of Bollywood, including Celina Jaitly, Kim Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Arshi Khan, Nora Fatehi, Gizele Thakral and Scarlet Rose. Now, Celina Jaitly’s spokesperson has refuted the reports, saying that even though Celina was approached to star in an app, it was Shilpa Shetty’s influencer app and not HotShots. The spokesperson said, “Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Stream, which is a decent influencers’ app for professionals. She wasn’t approached for HotShots; she even doesn’t know what it is all about." Read the full story here.
Forensic Auditors to Examine Raj Kundra's Accounts
The Mumbai crime branch has appointed forensic auditors to look into the financial transactions and bank accounts of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in an adult films case, a police official said on Tuesday. Read the full story here.
Police Say No Clean Chit Yet to Shilpa Shetty
No clean chit has been given yet to Raj Kundra's wife, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in the porn scandal, a police official told news agency PTI. The bank accounts under the lens include one joint account of Kundra's Viaan Industries, a company at the centre of the alleged porn racket, and where Shilpa Shetty was a director, the official said.
HC Says No Urgent Relief to Raj Kundra Till Prosecution is Heard
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it cannot pass any order granting urgent relief to businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, without first hearing the prosecution. Justice A S Gadkari directed the police to file its affidavit by July 29 in response to a petition submitted by Kundra (45) challenging his arrest in the case.
The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop. As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra’s firm, the police decided to question her, he said, adding that she had later resigned from the post. The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material. The police had claimed they seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.
