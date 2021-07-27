Raj Kundra Case LIVE Updates: Shilpa Shetty 'Burst into Tears,' 'Shouted at' Husband During Raid at Home

Raj Kundra Case LIVE Updates: Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra will be taken to Killa Court after 12 noon as his police custody ends today. A court in Mumbai on July 23 extended the police custody of Raj Kundra till today in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by the Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his earlier remand on July 23. Police sought an extension of his custody to probe the matter further.
The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material. The police had claimed they seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.
Apart from Kundra, the police also produced Kundra’s business associate, Ryan Thorpe, before the court, which extended his custody till July 27.
Shopkeeper from Gujarat Files Cheating Complaint Against Raj Kundra's Firm
A trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat has filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch and cyber police alleging that he has been duped of Rs 3 lakh by businessman Raj Kundra’s firm under the pretext of making him distributor for an online cricket skill-based game, an official said on Monday. Read the full story here.
READ | Raj Kundra Gave 25L Bribe to Mumbai Crime Branch to Avoid Arrest, Was Asked to Pay Up Too: Accused
Shilpa Shetty Lost Her Calm During Crime Branch's Raid at Home
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty reportedly fought with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, during a raid at their home by the crime branch, Mumbai Police sources told news agency ANI on Monday. The actress apparently broke down in tears during the argument and the team had to step in to calm her down. She also told the cops that she was not in the know of her husband's actions.
Sherlyn Chopra To Move Bombay HC For Anticipatory Bail Before Appearing At Crime Branch
Actor Sherlyn Chopra, who was summoned by the property cell of the Mumbai police on Monday, is set to move the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail before appearing at the crime branch. Earlier, Chopra announced on social media that she has given an official statement to the cyber cell in the ongoing investigation into Raj Kundra’s business dealings. Read the full story here.
READ | JL Stream Producing Adult Content Even After Raj Kundra's Arrest? Seized Fresh Scripts Raise Doubts
Shilpa Shetty Refuses to Comment on Raj Kundra's Pornography Case
Earlier this week, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly having links to apps producing and hosting pornographic material. He is currently on remand and an investigation is being conducted. Meanwhile, actress Shilpa Shetty was also summoned by the authorities and she said in her statement that she did not know about the content of the Hot Shots app, nor did she interfere in her husband’s business, police sources said. Read the full story here.
