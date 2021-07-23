Raj Kundra Case: Shilpa Shetty Requests Fans to Watch Hungama 2, Says the Film Shouldn't Suffer

The Mumbai crime branch team reached Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area earlier today to conduct fresh raids in relation to the case about alleged creation of pornographic films. The actress is also being questioned by the property cell on the porn racket, and the actress’ bank accounts are also likely to come under the scanner. Amid these legal proceedings, the actress posted a note on Instagram urging her followers to watch her film Hungama 2 that releases digitally today.

Shilpa shared a poster of the film and wrote, “I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, ‘The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.’ Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you, With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty is making her acting comeback after 14 years with this film. On Friday, her husband Raj Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorpe were produced before the Magistrate Court at the end of their earlier three-day police remand on Friday. Police sought an extension of their custody to probe the matter further.

Earlier, it was reported that Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the case as she is one of the directors of Viaan Industries, while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin, which is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was published.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here