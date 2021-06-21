Raj Kundra Celebrates One Year of Going Vegan in Butta Bomma Style

It seems actress Shilpa Shetty’s healthy habits have worked as a source of inspiration for her husband Raj Kundra. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the businessman revealed that he is celebrating one year of following a vegan lifestyle. However, the way he delivered the news on his social media handle had its typical Raj style of fun.

Continuing his tradition of swapping faces of actors’ in movies and music videos, Raj swapped Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s face from the song ButtaBomma. Raj’sfollowers on Instagram saw him dancing like Allu Arjun next Pooja Hegde in the peppy number from the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As the edited music video showed Allu Arjun’s face swapped with Raj’s, the caption of the video revealed the occasion for celebration. Raj revealed that he was celebrating one year of being vegan on Monday.

The 45-year-old businessman stated that on International Yoga Day last year, he decided to start his “spiritual path” by becoming Vegan and waking up at 5 am daily for meditation. He further mentioned that through the past year the lifestyle change has brought “calmness and clarity” into his life. The businessman wrote that he feels good to be able to say that his food is grown and not “born.” Concluding the caption, Raj wished his followers a happy International Yoga Day and asked them what positive changes they will be making today to achieve a better version of themselves.

Considering how Raj comes from a Punjabi background, many followers commended his conviction and dedication to follow a vegan diet for a year now. Some commented with their questions like, “How do you survive without cheese and yoghurt?” While others wondered, “Good to know it. But sir my question is would you like to continue it being a PUNJABI …?”

Raj’s pro-vegan lifestyle even seemed to have inspired a few who declared it a “superb message” for non-vegans and inspiring for those who want to make the change.

