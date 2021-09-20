Raj Kundra Granted Bail in Porn Films Case; Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Case Against Javed Akhtar

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame by playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress quit the show in 2019 to pursue her higher studies but is still very popular among fans. Nidhi often shares glimpses of her life on social media. Her videos and pictures quickly go viral. Recently, Nidhi shared a stunning selfie from her trip to the Himalayan mountains. The picture grabbed a lot of attention from fans and quickly grabbed headlines.

TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shares Stunning Selfie in Dreadlocks From Her Trip to the Mountains

It is no secret that Korean boy band BTS is South Korea’s national treasure and cherished by fans, known as the ARMY, all over the world. The septet consisting of Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V has certainly taken K-pop to a global stage by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy Award and ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest singles. Utilising their global influence, BTS will soon be joining the South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

BTS to Speak at UN General Assembly’s SDG Moment Today, Here’s How You Can Watch

Kangana Ranaut appeared in court today for the the hearing in connection with a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against her. While the veteran lyricist reached Andheri court early, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer had informed that the actress would appear soon. Her lawyer had further asked the court why does it insist on her being present each time when it’s bailable matter. After Kangana finally made her appearance, the hearing was adjourned till November 15.

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Case Against Javed Akhtar, Defamation Case Hearing Adjourned to Nov 15

Raj Kundra has been granted bail in the porn films case and is likely to walk out from jail at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 21. The businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty‘s husband had moved a fresh bail application and stated he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case. Bail was granted to Kundra by the Metropolitan court against a Rs 50,OOO surety. Kundra was arrested on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Raj Kundra Granted Bail in Porn Films Case, Likely to Walk Out of Jail at 10:30am Tuesday

South Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of the special guests at the event of Love Story Unplugged has made everybody’s heads turn with his speech at the function. The unfiltered speech of the megastar, though, proved to be slightly embarrassing for Sai Pallavi, the lead actress of the film.

At ‘Love Story’ Event, Chiranjeevi’s Hilarious Take on Sai Pallavi Leaving His Film

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here