Raj Kundra Granted Bail in Porn Films Case, Likely to Walk Out of Jail at 10:30am Tuesday

Raj Kundra has been granted bail in the porn films case and is likely to walk out from jail at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 21. The businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty‘s husband had moved a fresh bail application and stated he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case. Bail was granted to Kundra by the Metropolitan court against a Rs 50,OOO surety. Kundra was arrested on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Kundra, an accused in the pornographic content case, on Saturday moved a bail application in a court in Mumbai, claiming that he was being made a “scapegoat" and that there was not single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

Read: Pornography Case: Accused Raj Kundra Seeks Bail, Says ‘He’s Being Made Scapegoat’

The crime branch, probing the case, had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. After that, the accused had approached the metropolitan court for bail, saying that the investigation in the case was practically over.

Read: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: A Complete Timeline of Events

In the bail application, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect the app ‘Hotshots’ with an offence under law. As per the probe agency, the Hotshots app was being used by the accused for uploading and streaming obscene content.

The bail plea also said that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant (Kundra) that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings. In fact, it is a sole discretion of the individual artists to upload their contents on the app, the plea said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here