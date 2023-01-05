Raj Kundra Holds Son's Hand, Hides Face in Hoodie as They, Shilpa Shetty Return From London Vacation

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted at Mumbai airport with their family on Thursday. The family returned to Mumbai after spending their Christmas and New year vacation in London. Shilpa and Raj Kundra were seen walking out of the airport with their two children, the actress' sister Shamita and their mother Sunanda.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, the family is seen exiting the airport and making their way to the car. Raj Kundra is seen holding his son Viaan’s hand while Shilpa Shetty is seen handling their daughter Samisha’s stroller. Behind them, Shamita Shetty can be spotted guiding her mother out of the airport. Shilpa, Shamita and their mother are also seen posing for the camera before they head to the car.

Shilpa Shetty is wearing black pants with a cool black sweatshirt. Shamita Shetty is also dressed similarly in black pants and a grey and white textured sweatshirt. Whereas Raj Kundra is seen wearing all black with a white hoodie that is covering his head. Raj Kundra made a quick exit and did not pose for the paparazzi.

While vacationing in London, Shilpa Shetty shared a bunch of photos and videos of herself and her family.

In November 2022, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. Shilpa has written a special post in honour of her husband Raj Kundra to commemorate the occasion. A charming montage of the pair through the years is featured in the post. In the caption she wrote, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting). Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us…That's all I need. Happy Anniversary to us, Cookie.”

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force.

