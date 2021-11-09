Raj Kundra Makes First Public Appearance With Shilpa Shetty After Porn Films Controversy; See Pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra who got bail in September in an alleged pornography case has been keeping a low profile since then. He also deactivated his social media accounts to avoid the public gaze. However, pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s Himachal trip has surfaced online where we finally get a glimpse of the businessman. In the pictures, the actress can be seen holding Raj’s hand as they enter a temple. The couple is twinning in yellow and can be seen accompanied by others.

An Instagram user that goes by the name of ‘GLAM_UNIVERSE’ shared the pictures of the actress and her husband from their trip. Take a look:

Shilpa has been constantly sharing photos and videos from her trip that also featured her kids Vivaan and Samisha. However, she shared no photo of Raj Kundra on her Instagram Story section.

A few months ago, Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in the case of a pornographic film, which came as a shocker for the family and the industry as well. Kundra was arrested on July 19 and after almost two months, on September 20, a Mumbai magistrate court had granted bail to the businessman.

On November 1, it came to notice that Kundra went off social media. The businessman was inactive on Twitter and Instagram ever since his arrest in a porn-related case. Kundra was accused of producing and streaming adult videos. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

So far, Shilpa has just given one statement on the case. The Bollywood actress said that she was a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen.’ Shilpa stated that she was being objected to ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others. She urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her kids Viaan and Samisha.

