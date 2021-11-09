Raj Kundra Makes First Public Appearance; Poonam Pandey's Husband Arrested for Alleged Assault

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra who got bail in September in an alleged pornography case has been keeping a low profile since then. He also deactivated his social media accounts to avoid the public gaze. However, pictures from Shilpa Shetty’s Himachal trip has surfaced online where we finally get a glimpse of the businessman. In the pictures, the actress can be seen holding Raj’s hand as they enter a temple. The couple is twinning in yellow and can be seen accompanied by others.

Raj Kundra Makes First Public Appearance With Shilpa Shetty After Porn Films Controversy; See Pics

Salman Khan is one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan from the film industry, who stood by him like a rock during the Aryan Khan drugs case ordeal. He was one of the first people to visit Shah Rukh after his son Aryan’s arrest. Salman has proved his friendship again by adjusting his own schedule to accommodate a break for Shah Rukh Khan, post his son’s release on bail.

Salman Khan Adjusts His Tiger 3 Schedule for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif

Actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested by the Mumbai police after she complained of an alleged assault. According to the police, Pandey was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint as she suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to Mumbai Police quoted by news agency ANI, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face."

Poonam Pandey’s Husband Sam Bombay Arrested for Alleged Assault, Actress Admitted to Hospital

Disha Vakani had famously essayed the role of Daya Jethalal Gada aka Dayaben for a long time on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before she took maternity break in 2017. However, her performance’s impact was such that the showrunners have been unable to find a replacement for her to date.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Looks Unrecognisable in Unseen Photo

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Roka rumours have been doing rounds on the Internet since August. They were followed by a statement by Katrina’s team denying any such ceremony. However, media reports about the duo’s rumoured wedding surfaced on the Internet again last month after Katrina and Vicky were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together.

Vicky Kaushal Wanted To Tie The Knot In May 2022, But Katrina Kaif Insisted On A December Wedding?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.