Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Sherlyn Chopra Alleges Kundra Told Her His Relationship With Shilpa Shetty Was 'Complicated'

Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell on July 27 to record her statement in connection with a pornography case involving Raj Kundra, has accused Kundra of sexual assault in a complaint, in which she has alleged that the Mumbai-based businessman once showed up “unannounced” at her place following an argument between them and tried to “kiss” her even though she “resisted”. Sherlyn also claimed that Kundra told her that his relationship with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty was “complicated.” Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Raj Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps, after the prosecution contended the police investigation was still on and his release at this juncture will derail the probe.
On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had also refused to give him any urgent temporary relief. The public prosecutor opposed Kundra’s bail plea, saying he is an influential person and can intimidate witnesses (after being released from jail) which will derail the probe.
The police have claimed that during their probe, it was found Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought ‘Hotshots’ app to upload objectionable videos on social media. They had also said Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online through Hotshots.
Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Raj Kundra in Porn Films Case
A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps after the prosecution contended the police investigation was still on and his release at this juncture will derail the probe. On the other hand, Kundra's lawyer made a forceful plea for bail in the court, saying his client was not a "terrorist" and pointed out that a charge-sheet has already been filed in the case which was registered in February.
Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations
Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who had earlier shared a video message on her Instagram account claiming that she was the first person to give a statement to the Maharashtra cyber cell in the pornography case, without divulging anything more, has accused Raj Kundra of sexual assault. Sherlyn had appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell on July 27 to record her statement in connection with the pornography case. She had issued an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2021 of sexual assault, according to ETimes. In her complaint, the actress alleged that once at her home, Raj began kissing her even as she resisted. She claimed she did not want to get involved with a married man or mix business with pleasure. She further alleged that Raj told her that his relationship with his wife was "complicated" and that he was stressed most of the time at home.
Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault
Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell had summoned Sherlyn Chopra to appear before them on July 27 to record her statement in connection to the pornography case involving Raj Kundra, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody. The actress had applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the porn racket case, fearing arrest like co-accused Kundra. She claimed that she was the first one to share information with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021 about Kundra’s company Armsprime that led to his arrest. She was granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday. According to Etimes, Sherlyn had issued an FIR against Kundra in April 2021 of sexual assault. Read the full story here.
The police claimed to have found 51 obscene videos – 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused. After Kundra’s arrest, the crime branch had described him as the “key conspirator” of the case.
