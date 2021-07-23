Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: No Summon for Shilpa Shetty; Poonam Pandey Alleges Raj Approached Her for HotShots

Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, will be produced in CMM Court, also known as Killa Court, at 12 pm today at the end of his three-day police custody. He was remanded in police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court, after the crime branch alleged he was making financial gains through this illegal business. The police claimed there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed Kundra (45) was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents.
According to a report in ETimes, Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case as was being speculated in the last few days as she is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin, which is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was published.
Meanwhile, actress-model Poonam Pandey, who had filed a police complaint against Kundra in 2019 for alleged fraud and theft, has alleged that Kundra had approached her for the HotShots app. She alleged that when she refuted his offer, Kundra leaked her number with objectionable messages.
Shilpa Shetty has made her first Instagram post since her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case.
Kundra to be produced in court today
Raj Kundra and his associate, Ryan Tharp will be produced at the Killa Court at 12 pm today. Kundra was taken into police custody on July 19 night by Mumbai's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The police also arrested another person, identified as Ryan Thorpe, who was working on a senior position with an app firm, from his office along with Kundra after an inquiry into the matter.
Poonam Pandey alleges Raj Kundra approached her for HotShots app
Actress-model Poonam Pandey, who had filed a police complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019 for alleged fraud and theft, alleged that he leaked her number with objectionable messages. "I was approached by Raj Kundra personally to be a part of another app — by the name of ‘HotShots’. It was 100% pure blackmail. It was like — Do this or suffer the consequences. On my refusal, my private mobile numbers were leaked on the internet on the aforementioned app," she told ETimes.
No summons for Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, confirms Mumbai cops
A source close to Mumbai police has revealed to ETimes that Shilpa Shetty will not be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case as was being speculated. Speaking to ETimes on condition of anonymity the source revealed, "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only." Kenrin is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was distributed.
This is the second case that Kundra faces in connection with the alleged creation of pornographic content. He had applied for anticipatory bail last month in connection with a case registered earlier by the Maharashtra cyber police in 2020. In that case also, the cyber police had registered an FIR against various platforms, which, they alleged, were involved in showcasing pornographic content.
