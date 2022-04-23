Raj Kundra Once Again Opts for A Bizarre All Covered Outfit at The Airport, Netizen Calls Him ‘Urfi Javed in Reverse’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra’s bizarre outfits that have all our attention. From full masks to now jackets covering his face, he seems to have made up his mind to never show his face to the paps. A few days back, he was spotted in a blue jacket, with his entire face covered as he reached the airport. Now, he seems to have repeated the style of clothing, only this time the jacket is white.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Raj Kundra can be seen at the airport wearing a white jacket with a pair of denims. What catches attention is the fact that the jacket does not have an opening for the head. It is an all-over, with black cover for the eyes and the mouth. Raj even waves at the paps capturing him. See the video here:

Like always, the comments section was filled with funny reactions. One user wrote, “Yeh Alien Kaun Hai?” Another commented, “If he gets covid now, i will lose faith.” People also compared him to Urfi Javed and one user wrote, “Urfi Javed in Reverse”. Another wrote, “Urfi ke saath Collab karna chahiye esko.” Other comments read, ‘Next gen Spiderman loading’ and ‘Just wondering corona jaane k baad kya pehnega’.

Raj Kundra’s choice of outfits while making public appearances has often made headlines. He had never once gone out without covering his entire face. From rip off of Marvel costumes, to looking like Kanya West, his outfits have generated a lot of curiosity. He was once spotted at the airport wearing red hoodie, giant size glasses and bane like mask. It reminded people of Squid Games and many users commented on his video writing, ‘Squid Game Lite’, ‘Star Wars returns’ and ‘Bane’s 99th copy!!’ Someone even said, “Inko kya hogaya…squid game ka assar hogaya lagta (What happened to him? Seems like the impact of Squid Game).”

