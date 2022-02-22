There has been a new development in Raj Kundra’s pornography case. Back in July 2021, Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband was arrested and named as a key accused in a pornographic films case. He spent close to three months in judicial custody before he was released on bail in September. Months after his bail release, on Tuesday, ANI reported that four arrests were made in connection with the case.

“Raj Kundra pornography case | Four more persons including a casting director arrested, from Versova and Borivali areas, says Mumbai Police Crime Branch," the news agency’s tweet read. A report by Mid-Day shared more details about the accused. The daily reported that of the four people arrested, three have been accused of raping an actress during a shoot of a web series.

A 29-year-old casting director named Naresh Ramavatar Pal, along with Salim Sayyed, 32, Abdul Sayed, 24, Aman Barnwal, 22, were arrested by the police, the report added. “The accused were given Rs 2,000 each to shoot this web series," the report mentioned.

Advertisement

It has also been reported that Pal forcefully brought the actress to a bungalow in Madh for the shoot and Salim, Abdul and Aman had accompanied him. The casting director was hiding in Goa and Shimla before he made his way back to Mumbai. The police received a tip-off and arrested him.

Meanwhile, since his bail, Raj has stayed away from the limelight. He made his first joint appearance with Shilpa in November. They were seen visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Photos of the couple walking out of the temple holding hands went viral. Raj has thereafter made a few appearances but hasn’t stayed clear from interacting with the media.

As for Shilpa, she is yet to react to his arrest and the case. The actress, in her solo statement since the arrest, said, “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf." She had requested everyone to spare her and her family the ‘media trial’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.