Raj Kundra Reunites With Shilpa Shetty After 2 Months As He Arrives Home from Jail; Watch Video

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was released from jail in a pornography case on Tuesday, reunited with his wife Shilpa Shetty as he returned to his home after two months. Kundra arrived at his Juhu bungalow in a black Mercedes car. Kundra walked out of Arthur Road jail, a day after he was granted bail by a magistrate court in pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday allowed Kundra’s bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of herself practicing yoga, Shilpa Shetty wrote a note on “mental health" that read: “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times." She added: “This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. You will come back with renewed determination and motivation."

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Kundra moved a bail plea before the metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday last, days after the police filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the case. The businessman claimed in the plea that he was being made a “scapegoat" for reasons best known to investigators. There is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge-sheet against Kundra, his lawyer Prashant Patil submitted before the court.

The Mumbai police also claimed in the supplementary charge-sheet that Kundra was the “main facilitator" in the pornographic content case and he along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways. The nearly 1,500-page charge-sheet against Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe was filed before the magistrate court by the crime branch.

The charge-sheet includes statements of 43 witnesses, including Shilpa Shetty, who has been listed as a witness. The police also included in the charge-sheet a statement by Shilpa Shetty that she was not aware of her husband’s activities as she was busy with her own work.

