Raj Kundra Set Up Hotshot With an Intent to Distribute Porn, Alleges Business Partner

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra set up Hotshot, an online platform allegedly involved in publishing porn films, with the intention to distribute pornographic material, his business partner has reportedly said in a confessional statement now part of the supplementary chargesheet submitted by Mumbai police. Cops arrested Kundra on July 19 in connection to a case concerning the alleged production of pornographic films. Following Kundra’s arrest, cops also arrested Ryan Thorpe. Thorpe was reportedly arrested from the Nerul area.

During the investigation, it came to light that a company named Armsprime Ltd, in which Kundra and Saurabh Kushwaha were directors, had prepared the app (Hotshots) for Kenrin, a London-based company. Kushwaha, who held 35 percent stake, alleged that the control of the app, including uploading videos, was in the hands of Kundra, reports TOI. Hotshot was reportedly sold to UK-based Kenrin Ltd with Kundra quitting as Armsprime director a day prior to the sale.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has said in her statement to the Mumbai Police that she wasn’t aware of what Raj Kundra was up to. Shilpa also said that she was too busy with her “own work". She is listed as one of the 43 witnesses in the 1500-page supplementary chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in the porn racket case.

“Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to," Shilpa told the Mumbai police according to a report in The Indian Express.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police arrested the 45-year-old businessman after booking him under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She was last seen in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

