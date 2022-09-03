Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Tweet About 'Media', 'Trials' Almost Year After He Got Bail In Porn Case

Raj Kundra shared a cryptic tweet on Saturday evening about perspectives. Shilpa Shetty’s husband emphasized different perspectives and also mentioned the words ‘media’ and ‘trial’ in the hashtag. The tweet comes almost a year after Raj was released on bail on September 20 in connection with a porn case.

Taking to Twitter, Raj shared a video of the Ganpati Visarjan which took place at their home. While most videos were taken from the on-ground perspective, Raj shared a video that was taken from a height. Sharing the video, he wrote, “‘What you see depends not only on what you look AT, but also, on where you look FROM’ #perspective #media #trials #peace #patience #bappamorya #truth.”

Raj was named as one of the prime accused in the pornography case and was arrested in July last year. He stayed in jail for two months but was later granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions court. Back then, the court argued that since the trial is going to run for a long time, it will be unfair to keep the accused locked for so long. Not just this, but the court also added since Kundra’s laptops and mobile phones of Viaan Industries are in the custody, he really cannot tamper with evidence.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Since his bail release, Raj has maintained a distance from the media. He has often been spotted wearing different masks when he stepped out with his wife, Shilpa and the family, avoiding revealing his face to the cameras. While Raj is yet to publicly react to the arrest and case, Shilpa has also refrained to comment about the development.

However, last year, she issued a statement urging everyone to spare her family from the media trial. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times,” she added in the statement.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here