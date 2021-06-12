Raj Kundra Slams Ex-wife Who Blamed Shilpa Shetty for Their Split in Viral Video: 'Enough Is Enough'

Businessman Raj Kundra has reacted to an old video interview of his ex-wife Kavita. In the interview, which has resurfaced on the internet, Kavita had blamed Raj’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, for breaking their marriage. Raj has denied the allegations and opened up about his divorce from his first wife Kavita in an interview with Pinkvilla. Raj Kundra and Kavita divorced in 2006 and he married Shilpa Shetty in 2009. Raj and Shilpa have two kids together.

“It’s saddening a few days after my wife’s birthday, 11-year-old news goes viral again bringing up a half-baked story and forever trying to malign us. There is obviously some agenda. I have maintained my silence for 12 years but enough is enough now," Raj said.

“She is blaming a celebrity for her broken marriage when she herself was the reason the marriage broke down."

Raj Kundra alleged that Kavita was having an affair with his sister’s husband when they were living in London. “She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today," he said.

Raj said he left Kavita at her parents’ house in India after the birth of their baby girl without confronting her and added: “That was the last time for me when I left her and my baby; somewhere inside Kavita she also knew something was a miss. It was painful saying goodbye to my 40-day-old baby."

