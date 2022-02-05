Raj Kundra Transfers Flats, Juhu Bungalow Worth Rs 38 Cr to Shilpa Shetty After Porn Scandal: Report

Last year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a difficult time after the businessman was detained in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. Raj was held in police custody for quite some time and has been maintaining a low profile since his release from jail. Shilpa and Raj recently made headlines when they were spotted hand-in-hand at her sister Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. And now they’re back to capturing everyone’s attention, this time for reasons involving the businessman’s property.

Raj Kundra has reportedly transferred ownership of his real estate properties and Juhu mansion to his wife Shilpa Shetty, according to papers obtained by Zapkey.com, stated ETimes. As per a report by Zapkey.com, the businessman has given his wife assets worth Rs 38.5 crore. Kundra has also transferred the entire first floor of a building with five flats, as well as their Juhu sea-facing bungalow, to his wife’s name, according to the reports. A stamp tax of Rs 1.9 crore was also paid on the transfer document of the 5,995 sq ft residence. The transfer was valued at the current market cost, which is believed to be Rs 65,000 per sq ft, according to the report. The documents were reportedly registered on January 21.

Last year, Raj was arrested in connection to producing pornographic content and distributing and publishing them on various sites. However, in December, the businessman issued a statement on social media claiming there was no evidence of him “ever" being involved in the production and distribution of porn content. Shilpa had also asked everyone to respect her privacy during her difficult time. This property transfer comes merely six months after the entire fiasco.

On the work front, Shilpa appeared on Super Dancer as a judge alongside Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu. Shilpa is currently a co-judge on Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah. She will be seen alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Sunil Grover in Nikamma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.