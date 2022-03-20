Raj Kundra Trolled Again for Hiding His Face as He Joins Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for Dinner

Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband has had a tough year as he was arrested for his involvement in an alleged pornography case. Ever since his bail last year, he has been keeping a low profile and ad also deleted his social media accounts for some time. Even when he steps out with his family, he tries to avoid the paparazzi as much as he can. On Saturday night, he was clicked on his way to join Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for a dinner. As usual, he ignored the cameras and kept his face hidden with his hoodie.

As soon as paps shared the video, netizens trolled him as usual. One user wrote, “Mooh dikhne layak hai hi nai to kya camera face karega" while another wrote, “Moo chupane layk kam hi kyo karte ho???"

Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh looked much in love as they posed for the cameras. Fans were happy to see #ShaRa together as a couple of days ago, their break up rumours were doing the rounds. Take a look at the videos and the photos:

Earlier in the week, Raj Kundra went incognito as he stepped out to watch a movie with his family in Mumbai on Monday. A video of the businessman arriving at a movie theatre with his face fully covered in a jacket went viral on social media.

Raj Kundra was joined by his sister-in-law, Shamita and her boyfriend Raqesh, who arrived separately. In the video, we can see Raj Kundra wearing a black jacket with a hoodie attached. He paired it with blue denim. His jacket was completely zipped in such a way that his entire face was covered. The businessman walked out of his car in full swag and he could also be seen wearing black sunglasses over his covered face.

Last year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a difficult time after the businessman was detained in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. Raj was held in police custody for quite some time and has been maintaining a low profile since his release from jail. Shilpa and Raj recently made headlines when they were spotted hand-in-hand at her sister Shamita Shetty’s birthday party.

