Raj Kundra Turns TikTok’s Happy Dance To Punjabi Number As Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Her Moves

A lot of celebrities have made their debut on TikTok during the lockdown period. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has increased her visibility on TikTok ever since the lockdown began. The actress has been posting several videos on her Instagram account, giving us a glimpse of her happy cheerful life.

Her entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra is no less when it comes to unlimited entertainment. He has also shared several videos on his TikTok account, with the latest featuring the viral TikTok trend. All the celebs have been dancing to the Happy dance on TikTok, including the Dhadkan girl.

However, Raj has given a funny and Punjabi twist to the song. He even asked netizens’ opinion on which one is better. “Because it’s trending! #Happydance #classy or #punjabi? Please decide #proudpuniabi #lockdown mode!” he captioned the video.

Raj’s goofiness has surely proved one thing. One can take a Punjabi out of Punjab, but one can never take out Punjab out of a Punjabi. A lot of his celeb friends commented on the video, including Rohit Roy, Sophie Choudry and Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa has also posted a video recently on her Instagram, showing us the difference in their life before and after marriage. “How we change!!! The truth may be bitter but funny... Don’t think @rajkundra9 was amused! Anything that can make us laugh at this point! #funny #laughs #comedy #beforeandafter,” she captioned it.