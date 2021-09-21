Raj Kundra Walks Out of Jail, Shilpa Shetty Writes Empowering Post on 'Rising During Difficult Moments'

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has walked out of a Mumbai jail on Tuesday. He was in custody since July 19. As per the police, Kundra is one of the ‘main accused’ in a case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

After pictures of Kundra heading out of the jail were shared on social media, Shetty took to Twitter to share a motivational post. “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times," she wrote.

Shetty also added, “This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. You will come back with renewed determination and motivation."

Shetty is currently judging Super Dancer 4. She will also be a judge on India’s Got Talent new season.

