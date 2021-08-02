Raj Kundra's Associate Yash Thakur Alleges Extortion, Denies Involvement in Porn Distribution

Yash Thakur aka Arvind Shrivastava has denied all allegations levelled against him by the Mumbai police and claimed that he is a victim of extortion. In a letter sent to the Mumbai police, Thakur through his lawyer, has said that he has filed an application in the magistrate court requesting to unfreeze his and his family’s bank accounts, ETimes reported.

The investigation is going on in the pornography case involving Raj Kundra, where it has been has alleged that Thakur played a significant role in the distribution of adult content produced by Kundra’s company. Denying these allegations Thakur says, “I have clarified through my lawyer that Nuefliks is a US based company and I was hired as a consultant. I have never spoken to Raj Kundra or any of his associates."

Meanwhile, Thakur also clarified that he has not entered into any transaction with Kundra or his associates. On getting extortion calls for his association with Nuefliks, he says, “I was getting extortion calls since January 2021. I told the caller that I am not the owner of the company and I cannot pay. I was threatened to be framed and later all this happened in February.”

There are allegations that Thakur was involved in the distribution of 90 pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years. He said on this, “It is a wrong allegation. I do not own any company. I am an IT consultant and design OTT solutions and I have submitted documents to support my side along with the audio bytes. If they still want to frame and press charges then I cannot help. This documental proof will stand in court.”

