Raj Kundra's Bail Plea Will Come up in Court on Aug 20; Shilpa Shetty's Husband to Remain in Judicial Custody

The Sessions court of Mumbai will continue to hear the bail applications of businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra on August 20 2021, now. The court was hearing the bail application of his business associate, Ryan Tharp as well. Both have been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. The duo was previously denied bail by a lower magistrate court in the same case.

During the last hearing , the additional Sessions Court judge had asked the prosecution to file it’s reply which was filed and submitted today. Kundra and Tharp will both continue to remain in judicial custody.

While denying bail to Kundra, the magistrate court had noted that the alleged offences committed by the duo were detrimental to the health of the society.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is expected to join Ed Sheeran and others for a Covid-19 fundraiser event. The actor has been staying away from the spotlight after her husband’s arrest. She has been sitting out of Super Dancer 4 where she is a judge with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, Weekly guests are replacing Shilpa on the show.

Last week, Shilpa issued a statement on Instagram, urging everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her children-Viaan and Samisha. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary (sic)," she wrote in a statement on social media.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she had added.

