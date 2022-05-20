Raj Kundra’s Lawyer Says ‘Not Received Any Official Confirmation’ As ED Files Case, Assures Full Cooperation

A day after Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was booked by the enforcement directorate in a money laundering case, Kundra’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, released a statement and said that there was no official confirmation from the ED related to Kundra in the pornographic case and that he was unaware of what the ED wants to probe. He also added that they haven’t heard about any case or charges against Kundra from the ED. The lawyer also said that if the news stories are true and ED is looking into the case, Raj Kundra will help with the investigation.

We have not received any official confirmation/communication from the Enforcement Directorate regarding any ECIR filed in the said case against my client, Mr. Raj Kundra. However, if the media reports about ED taking up the matter are true, then it’s my client’s duty to cooperate with the inquiry/investigation conducted by ED regarding the said matter,” Prashant Patil said in a statement, reported by Bombay Times. Earlier, the news broke out that the ED would be investigating the financial transactions of Kundra related to the alleged porn racket case. ED will also probe the transactions made by others whose names came up in the case earlier.

Last week, after the examination of the collected details, the case was registered, as suggested by yesterday’s reports. It also added that the ED will start summoning people connected with the case in a few days. Earlier, a copy of an FIR was collected by ED from Mumbai police against Kundra and others, and they also requested copies of charge sheets filed against the accused. Offering clarification on the same in the statement, Kundra’s lawyer added, “The predicate offence registered by Mumbai Police has culminated into a charge sheet and is pending before the Court. The said predicate case does not carry any allegations of proceeds of crime. ”

“There are no allegations by the Mumbai police in the entire charge sheet which may attract the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” he added and concluded by saying that they have ‘complete faith in the investigation’ and they will be cooperating with the investigation to the best of their abilities. The pornographic case came to light in February 2021, when the crime branch’s property cell raided a bungalow in the Madh area of Malwani, wherein they found two women indulged in shooting the pornographic content.

Later, the cops arrested others who were involved in filming and uploading the porn movie on portals. In July 2021, Kundra was arrested as the key accused in the case. However, he was released on bail in September. And since then, the businessman has refuted the charges, claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case.

