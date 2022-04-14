‘Raj Thackeray's Speech Reminds Me of Balasaheb’: Marathi Actor Sharad Ponkshe

Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe has said that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray’s speech reminds him of iconic leader and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb. Ponkshe’s comments came after Raj Thackeray’s recent meeting in Thane.

“Today’s speech of Raj Saheb is reminiscent of Bala Saheb. A sharp speech after a long time. Thank you Raj Saheb", the actor tweeted on April 12.

Many people have reacted to the tweet. One of the users said “The sadness of not having Bala Saheb is definitely there!" while another user said, “Yes indeed! Remembered"

The MNS leader at a public meeting in Thane, on April 12, said that all should practice their religion at their homes. He said that he is not against any religion but people should practice their religion in their private space without troubling others. The MNS Chief was referring to use of loudspeakers during prayers at mosques and he gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove all such loudspeakers by May 3.

He warned that if their demands are not met MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers in front of every mosque.

Apart from this, Raj Thackeray in his speech also targeted NCP President Sharad Pawar. He also targeted NCP leader Jayant Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

Sharad Ponkshe is known for his works in Hindi and Marathi cinema. The actor started his career in 1988 and worked in Marathi theatre, television and film industry. He became very popular with Marathi serial Damini, which aired on DD Marathi from 1997-2001.

He also played the role of Nathuram Godse in the play Mi Nathuram Godse boltoy in 1988, which was based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In 2021, he was seen in the Colors TV sitcom Bawara Dil. He is currently playing the role of Lalit Rao Lokhande in Sony SAB Sitcom Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo.

