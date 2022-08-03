Raja Chaudhary Claims Shweta Tiwari 'Blocked' His Contact: 'Palak Is Either Too Busy or Ignoring Me'

Legal troubles and personal misfortunes have surrounded Raja Chaudhary ever since his first wife and actress Shweta Tiwari filed for divorce back in 2007, ending their 9-year-long marriage. The controversial personality then tied the knot with Shveta Sood, a Delhi-based corporate professional in 2015. However, his second marriage also turned tumultuous. According to reports, Shveta Sood also wants to settle the matter in court and is demanding alimony from Chaudhary.

In a recent interaction with E-Times, Raja Chaudhary spoke about his personal misfortune, revealing his current bond with his first wife Shweta and their daughter Palak Tiwari. He admitted that he has a drinking problem and that to resolve the issue, he has also contacted several doctors and psychiatrists. “I am in a loop, they say. I am a heartbroken person. I am fighting out my drinking problem,” he said.

Chaudhary believes that his life changed after Shweta Tiwari divorced him. He participated in Bigg Boss and ever since then he has been portrayed as a bad person. Denying that nothing is true about his media image, he revealed that Shweta Tiwari has blocked his number and they’re not on talking terms. “My problem with her is: Why don’t we talk it out? If a co-pilot and pilot jump, why should only one get the parachute? I didn’t get the parachute,” he said.

However, Raja Chaudhary also mentions that he tries to talk to his daughter often, “I don’t call her. I only text or email her and wait for her reply.” On being asked if he gets a chance to meet his daughter, Raja adds, “No, I don’t. I don’t get a chance. Either she is too busy or she’s ignoring me.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Raja talked about his second marriage and Chaudhary confirmed that the couple is on the verge of separation and has decided to move court. “She is expecting alimony from me,” revealed Raja. He also opened up about his past relationship with Shradha Sharma calling her the person who gave him a place to live when everyone turned against him.

