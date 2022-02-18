Raja Deluxe to Dhamaka: A Look At Upcoming Movies of Kannada Actress Sreeleela

Kannada actress, Sreeleela, is all set to feature in a lead role in the upcoming movie of Telugu superstar, Prabhas. The actress will star alongside two other actresses, Mehreen Pirzada and Malavika Mohanan.

Sreeleela made her debut in 2019 with the Kannada romantic drama, Kiss, which was directed by AP Arjun. She also bagged a leading role in the movie Bharaate even before the release of her first film.

Prabhas’ upcoming film is expected to be a comic film, and it will reportedly be directed by a renowned Telugu director. According to sources, the title of the film is expected to be Raja Deluxe, and it will be directed and produced by Maruthi.

Sreeleela is also starring in an upcoming movie with Telugu star Ravi Teja. The movie, titled Dhamaka, is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and comes with the tagline double impact.

Sreeleela is playing a lead role in the film, and its makers revealed her first look in the movie on Valentine’s Day. The teaser video for the film showcased her and Ravi Teja having a conversation. The upcoming film is expected to be released in April. It has been directed by Hari Santhosh. The actress in the movie looks charming in a t-shirt and jeans. Her character in the movie has been and will play the character of Pranavi.

Sreeleela is also featured in the film By Two Love, which will hit the theatres tomorrow.

The movie revolves around love, relationships and marriage. According to the actress, it is suitable for this generation since they are interested in experimenting with their relationships before marriage.

The actress says that it is similar to test-driving a car before purchasing it. The characters in the movie are not interested in love and marriage, but eventually fall in love.

