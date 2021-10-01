Raja Rani 2 Lead Actors Alya Manasa, Sidhu Sid Take Motorcycle Ride While Shooting

Alya Manasa, the lead actor of the Tamil family TV show “Raja Rani", has shared a recorded video of her Instagram live wherein she is seen riding a bike and actor Sidhu Sid, who plays the protagonist, sitting behind her. The actor captioned the post: “Upcoming episodes in raja rani 2.” The video also showed the rest of the team shooting for the new episode.

The second season of the show features Alya Manasa as Sandhya, Sidhu Sid as Saravanan, Ravi Archana, Praveena, Sreenidhi Sudarshan, and many others. It is directed by Praveen Bennett. The show currently airs on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday.

The show’s storyline includes Sandhya, who wants to become an IPS officer, but following a twist, she gets married to Saravanan, who is not as educated. He is a simple and kind-hearted person and runs a confectionery shop with the help of her mother.

On the show, Saravanan’s mother, Praveena, wants a simple and less educated daughter-in-law, who also understands household work. However, Praveena is not aware of Sandhya’s qualifications prior to the marriage. Now, Sandhya’s dreams form the crux of the story. The show’s first season was a huge hit. It featured Alya and Sanjeev in the lead roles.

Talking about Alya, she has been a part of several music albums. Earlier this year in March, she won the Most Popular Actress Award on television.

In 2019, she tied the wedding knot with Sanjeev. They both worked together in Raja Rani. In September, Sanjeev shared the picture on his social media. Last year on March 20, Alya posted a picture on her social media with a baby bump announcing her pregnancy. She was later blessed with a baby girl.

Previously, the actor has also been a judge on a dance reality show on Vijay TV. Alya has also featured in many promotional videos and advertisements.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.