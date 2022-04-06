Raja Rani 2 Promo: Saravanan, Sandhya's Accident Makes it to Newspaper; Twist Awaits?

The makers of Raja Rani 2 have released a fresh promo for the upcoming episode. The Vijay TV show captivated the audience with its first season and then returned with another.

The storyline of the show revolves around Sandhya, who wanted to become an IAS officer and unexpectedly marries Saravanan. Saravanan realises Sandhya’s ambition after marriage and helps his family to fulfil her dream. Saravanan’s mother was shocked that her daughter-in-law, who thought she was illiterate, is well educated. Now that the family has accepted Sandhya, Saravanan is helping her achieve her dream.

With nail-biting plot twists, the promo starts with everyone sitting in the yard. Saravanan’s father was reading the newspaper surrounded by Sivagami’s mother, Saravanan, Sandhya, Saravanan’s brother, and his wife Archana.

Saravanan, Sandhya and two others were rescued in an accident in Tenkasi. The incident has made it to the newspaper. Saravanan’s brother notices this and buys the newspaper. He is shocked to see a photo of Sandhya and Saravanan in it.

Advertisement

Saravanan took Sandhya to Tenkasi saying that he was taking her to the shop. Now if the family finds the truth, it will create a big problem for Sarvana and Sandhya. The promo is creating a lot of buzz among the show’s daily viewers.

Meanwhile, Alya Manasa, who played the female lead on Raja Rani 2 earlier, is enjoying her time as a mother again. She recently gave birth to a baby boy. Sanjeev and Alya were the lead pair on Raja Rani season 1. The couple fell in love with each other and got married later. They are now parents to two kids.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.