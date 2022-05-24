Raja Rani 2's Vaishu Sundar Brings Home New Skoda Slavia

Actor Vaishu Sundar, who made her debut on television with Raja Rani 2, has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience. Going a step ahead with her achievements, she purchased a Skoda Slavia recently. Vaishu informed her fans and friends about her recent acquisition via an Instagram reel shared on May 21.

Vaishu thanked photographer Dhanush M for clicking beautiful moments of her life. She also thanked her sister AK Indra Devi for being a constant support to her. Vaishu missed her mother the most on this special occasion. Raja Rani 2 actor also thanked Mr Vinoth Kumar, CEO of WEEXPOINDIA, for suggesting she buy a Skoda car and easy paperwork.

Vaishu ended the note by thanking everyone.

Vaishu’s fans and colleagues formed a beeline to congratulate her. VJ Prathu and Actor Balaji Sri congratulated her. Others wished her all the best. They motivated Vaishu to accomplish more in her life.

Alongside the post, Vaishu shared a reel in which she is seen walking toward the car showroom. She flips through a few pages of the car manual and signs some documents. The reel ends with Vaishu happily receiving keys and starting the engine of the car. The reel has garnered more than 3 lakh reviews. Vaishu is extremely happy with this achievement.

Vaishu’s co-star actor Saivam Ravi also congratulated her on this achievement.

Celebrating this achievement, she went on a ride with co-stars Saivam, Ashwin Kannan and Balaji Thiyagarajan Dayalan in her Skoda Slavia.

Besides this achievement, what makes Vaishu happy is shooting for Raja Rani 2. Currently, she is shooting for this serial in the scorching heat. She shared an Instagram reel from behind the scenes of Raja Rani 2. Vaishu mentioned in the Instagram story that she is filming some heavy sequences.

In Raja Rani 2, Vaishu plays Sidhu’s younger sister Parvathi. The current track shows that Parvathi’s marriage with Bhaskar has ended after many problems. The serial also shows Parvathi being kidnapped. Will someone be able to save Parvathi? These questions will be answered in an upcoming episode of Raja Rani 2.

