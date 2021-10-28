'Raja Rani' Fame Sanjeev Confirms Wife Alya Manasa's Second Pregnancy

Popular Tamil TV show fame Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa, who turned real-life couple, have revealed that the latter is pregnant with their second baby.

Sanjeev Karthik shared the news during his live interaction with the fans on Instagram. Later, the news was also shared by a Tamil cinema and entertainment YouTube channel named Cineulagam. The news is a pleasant surprise for their fans.

With their on-screen chemistry and performance in Raja Rani, the couple became immensely popular among the viewers.

The couple had met on the sets of Raja Rani where they fell in love and tied the wedding knot on November 16, 2019. The couple has a daughter named Aila Syed. She was born in March last year.

Raja Rani continued till 2019, and after that on October 12, 2020, Raja Rani 2 was introduced with Sidhu Sid and Alya Manasa in the lead roles.

Although the sequel of the show initially went slow, it has now gained momentum with some exciting twists. However, a particular romantic scene featuring Alya and Sidhu had become hugely popular on social media platforms, including Instagram.

If you take a good look at Alya and Sanjeev’s social media pages, you will see how happy they both are with each other. Sanjeev has been spotted on the sets of Raja Rani 2 spending time with his wife Alya.

