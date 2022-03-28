Raja Rani Fame Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa Blessed With A Baby Boy! Here's The Name

Raja Rani actors Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick have been blessed with a baby boy. Actor Sanjeev shared the good news with friends, fans and family members through his Instagram page on Sunday (March 27) and wrote, “We are blessed with Boy baby both baby and mom doing fine. Thank you so much for all your blessings.” The news made the fans and friends of Alya and Sanjeev extremely delighted. Many in the comments congratulated the couple for being blessed with their second child.

Congratulating the couple, Chitra Latha wrote, “Awwww congratulations May God bless ur kutty boy.”

The reel life pair turned real-life couple fell in love on the sets of popular Tamil daily sitcom Raja Rani, exchanged vows in 2019, and welcomed their first baby daughter Aila on March 20, 2020.

The on-screen chemistry of the couple was very well received by the regular viewers of the show, especially Alia Mansa.

Meanwhile, Alya, revealing the name of their baby boy, shared a picture with Sanjeev, and wrote, “Good morning all. Thank you so much for all your blessings and wishes. So happy & feels like family is complete NOW with cute princess “AILA" and cute newborn prince “ARSH " Thank you so much papu @sanjeev_karthick". The couple has named their newborn baby Arsh.

Speaking of the couple, Alya has acted in many hit serials and is one of the leading actors in the Tamil television industry. Meanwhile, Sanjeev is currently part of the Sun TV show, Kayal, opposite Chaitra Reddy in the lead.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev has also acted in movies like 13aam Number Veedu, Kulir 100, Uyirukku Uyiraga, 6 Athiyayam, and Neeyum Naanum.

