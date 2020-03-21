Raja Rani Serial Fame Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick Blessed with a Baby Girl

Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthick have welcomed their baby girl on March 20. The Raja Rani fame actors were on cloud nine after becoming the proud parents. The cute couple, who fell in love on the sets of Raja Rani, got married last year welcomed their first baby.

“Happy to announce that we are blessed with a girl baby. Need all your blessings and prayers. Both mother and daughter are doing good, Alya’s post read.

Sanjeev also took to Instagram to share the news. The lovebirds first met on the sets of the serial Raja Rani and became very close to one another. The lovely couple made their relationship official to the world on a reality show. The two decided to get married in June on Alya’s birthday, however, an official announcement on the same was made later in September.

Just last year, Sanjeev shared the news of Alya’s pregnancy on Instagram. He wrote, “Yes papu is pregnant. We need all your blessings and love as same as u guys given us till now. love u all (sic)”

The couple also bought a car recently and posed with their new Mercedes. “Very big step in our life. we need all your blessings. Love you Papukutty @sanjeev_karthick for stepping forward a head in life,” Alya’s post read.