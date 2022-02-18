Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi Actor Ankita Nikrad to Soon Tie the Knot With...

Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi actor Ankita Nikrad, who plays the role of Aparna More in the daily sitcom, is ready to tie the knot. According to reports, the young theatre artist from Pune is getting married to Dnyanesh Shivajirao Bhukele.

Speaking of Dnyanesh, he is known as a writer, journalist, and orator. He is also the founder of Dnyan Media. Dnyanesh Bhukele and Ankita have known each other for a long time. The reports about Ankita Nikrad and Dnyanesh Bhukele’s marriage first came out in December last year but since then there has been no update on it. Dnyanesh is originally from Kolhapur but his family lives in Pune.

In the popular Marathi show Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi, currently airing on Colors Marathi, Ankita plays the role of Aparna. With her performance, the actor has earned a lot of appreciation and fans. Her performance in the series has been much appreciated by the tally viewers.

Initially, Ankita’s role was opposed by the audience. However, Ankita began to believe that this was an acknowledgement of her acting. Besides Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi, Ankita is also playing an important role in the series Sundari on the Sun Marathi channel.

Speaking of her journey into acting, Ankita dropped out of engineering school and got her name registered in Fine Arts Center in Pune to follow her passion for acting. This is where her true journey on the stage began. She then trained in drama for three years before taking admission to the folk-art department of Mumbai. While studying the nuances of acting, she got the opportunity to work in short films and plays.

Ankita has performed in International Theatre Festivals like Theatre Olympics and IAPAR. Moreover, she has played lead roles in 6 short films and was honoured with best actress in the Asian Short film festival and Shahu National short film festival.

