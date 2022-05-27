Rajamouli Drops 'Kesariya' Telugu Version 'KumKumala' from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli launched ‘KumKumala’- the Telugu version of the viral song ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Rajamouli took to Twitter to present the teaser of the song. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kesariya, which was released by the makers a day before Ranbir-Alia’s wedding on April 13, became an instant hit.

The Telugu version of Kesariya is sung by the renowned Sid Sriram, who recently sang the chartbuster ‘Srivalli’ from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, while lyrics are by veteran Chandrabose whose recent hits include Pushpa and RRR.

Here’s #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th! https://t.co/ZyDQzM9g8J — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 27, 2022

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share the teaser of ‘KumKumala’. He wrote: “With love and light, Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala! We are happy and proud to present the song’s teaser in Telugu. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th. #Brahmastra.”

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since its announcement for more reasons than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast. The film recently added yet another prestigious feather to its cap.

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and magnum opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, to its global theatrical release slate. This is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list. This means the film will hit screens worldwide on 9th September.

Last month, Ayan Mukerji launched a “love poster” featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spread “like fire, beyond the movie, and into life”.

The film will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

