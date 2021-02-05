Rajamouli’s RRR Creates History, Gets Rs 348 Crore Offer

The highly anticipated film, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is grabbing headlines again. The ace filmmaker recently announced that the period action film will hit the big screen on October 13, 2021. Scripted and directed by Rajamouli, the film is fronted by NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. Fans across the country cannot contain their excitement since the announcement of the release date. RRR marks the return of Rajamouli to action after the historic success of Baahubali 2, Indian cinema's biggest blockbuster.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of the film are already receiving exorbitant offers from independent distributors all over India to acquire the theatrical rights. The RRR team is getting offers from territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore. It's going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali 2, which had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South speaking states, the report quoted a trade source as saying.

The Rs 348 crore offer is valued for the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam version. The Hindi version will be dished out by Anil Thadani's AA Films on commission basis. The widespread expectation from the Hindi dubbed version is high too, so the rights will be valued approximately Rs 100 crore. RRR's overseas rights have been sold to Phars Films for a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore. Before the release of the film, the estimated revenue for the producers is over Rs 500 crore from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights only.

The period drama marks the first collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Set in the 1900s, the period drama is a fictional chronicle on the youth days of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR). The film is scheduled to release in multiple languages. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.